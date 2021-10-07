Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) PT Lowered to GBX 3,700

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.62% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of WPM stock opened at GBX 2,790 ($36.45) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,113.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,147.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The firm has a market cap of £12.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.80.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

