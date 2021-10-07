Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.55.

Shares of TSE:WPM remained flat at $C$47.48 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$67.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

