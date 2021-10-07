Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,229.35

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,229.35 ($42.19) and traded as high as GBX 3,320.23 ($43.38). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,206 ($41.89), with a volume of 1,048,944 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The firm has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,215.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,229.35.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

