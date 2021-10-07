Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 531,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 445.0 days.

WTBCF opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

Get Whitbread alerts:

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.