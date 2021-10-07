Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.12. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

