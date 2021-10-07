WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 154,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WidePoint will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 55.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.