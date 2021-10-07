Widercoin (WDR) Price Tops $0.0038

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Widercoin has a market cap of $240,481.41 and approximately $29,837.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00063287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00133433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,935.72 or 0.99833260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.46 or 0.06573632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.