Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.26). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. Willdan Group has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.