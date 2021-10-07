William Blair Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

MSM stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

