William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 88,902 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $207,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $221,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $142.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.