William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,110 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $363.87 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $237.87 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.29.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

