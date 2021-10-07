William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,351 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $123,976,000.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $290.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.69 and a 200-day moving average of $255.85. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.