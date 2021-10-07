William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,273 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 211.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $175.48 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.42. The company has a market capitalization of $318.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

