William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 61.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 63.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Shopify by 7.9% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,349.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,480.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,349.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.