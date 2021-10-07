William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after buying an additional 16,532,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after acquiring an additional 392,206 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $293.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $220.25 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.