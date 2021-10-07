William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $65.15. 15,201,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,466,058. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

