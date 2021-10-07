William F. Griffin, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $88,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 40,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,083. The company has a market cap of $697.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Argan by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 14.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 335,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 42,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

