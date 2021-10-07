William F. Griffin, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 40,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,083. The firm has a market cap of $697.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Argan by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.