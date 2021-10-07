Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $30,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Shares of WLTW opened at $241.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.37 and its 200-day moving average is $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

