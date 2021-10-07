Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $412.42

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.42 ($5.39) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.57). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.69), with a volume of 332,985 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on WIN. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Wincanton from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The firm has a market cap of £446.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 412.42.

In other news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera purchased 4,000 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

