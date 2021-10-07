Wings (WINGS) Trading 7.1% Higher This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Wings has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $750.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00050392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00234409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00104233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.