Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.29.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company.
In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
WING stock opened at $160.46 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 168.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.21 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
