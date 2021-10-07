Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $160.46 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 168.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.21 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

