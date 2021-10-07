Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.10. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.
A number of analysts have commented on WGO shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
