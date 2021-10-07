Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.10. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WGO shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.