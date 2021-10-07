Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.76. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Truist dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

