Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 160,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WTT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,599. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

WTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

