WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.38. Approximately 239,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 376,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.