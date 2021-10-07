WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG)’s share price rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 120,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 90,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period.

