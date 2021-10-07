WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.55

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.55 and traded as low as $46.85. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 15,354 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

