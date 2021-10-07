Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $231.59

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.59 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.74). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 285.40 ($3.73), with a volume of 40,088,873 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRW. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.59.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

