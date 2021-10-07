WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 724,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Shares of MAPS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $10,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.