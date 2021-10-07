Woodcoin (LOG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,950.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $669,822.15 and $49,950.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,191.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.16 or 0.06685809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.00332458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $615.37 or 0.01135542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00101016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00515904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.83 or 0.00344755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00332652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

