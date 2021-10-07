World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.45% of World Fuel Services worth $150,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 820,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 90.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 566,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 269,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 762,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 204,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

