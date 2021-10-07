Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,790,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.26% of Worthington Industries worth $293,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $13,778,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 490.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,947 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 37.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth about $2,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $766,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

