Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,447.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $8.66 or 0.00016020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $567,986.89 and approximately $12,447.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,964.67 or 0.99861462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.54 or 0.06577665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

