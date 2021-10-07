Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $379.92 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $54,235.31 or 1.00041395 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.35 billion and $379.92 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00068690 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.00539178 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 209,269 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.