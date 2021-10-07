Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $442.64 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $442.64 or 0.00816809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00096661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00133056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,194.36 or 1.00004795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.78 or 0.06530101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,554,882 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

