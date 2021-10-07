Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties One Day Volume Reaches $34,319.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.24 million and $34,319.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $643.59 or 0.01196959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,846.04 or 1.00144329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.16 or 0.06478076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.