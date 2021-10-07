Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $691.81 or 0.01282501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $14,413.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,932.94 or 0.99982454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.72 or 0.06417438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

