Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $1,079.71 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $367,101.58 and $1,064.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,079.71 or 0.01992115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00224508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00103314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

