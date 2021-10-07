WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.30

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $54.87, with a volume of 7304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

