W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.87. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 7,783 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $565.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $4,488,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

