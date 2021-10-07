Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,278,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 12,071,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.4 days.

WYNMF stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.38. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Macau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

