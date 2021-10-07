Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by HHR Asset Management LLC

HHR Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 1.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HHR Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

