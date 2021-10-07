Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Holdings Reduced by Knott David M

Knott David M decreased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Knott David M owned approximately 0.34% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 288,022 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 572,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $31.60. 27,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,488. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XENE. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

