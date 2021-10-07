Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) fell 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.35. 13,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 735,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $335,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

