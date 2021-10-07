XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $1,341,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XPEL traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 175,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,165. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of XPEL by 24.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.