XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 7.5%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 118,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,673,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

