XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

XPO stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

