XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $146.05

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.05 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.93). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 144.25 ($1.88), with a volume of 9,139 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPS shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.18. The firm has a market cap of £295.93 million and a P/E ratio of 33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

