xRhodium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $410.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $410.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001482 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

